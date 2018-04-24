ALEX AND ANI Launches New Charm Design to Benefit The Armenia Fund On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Now through December 2018, 20% of the purchase price of the new Armenian Flower Expandable Necklace ($38) and Armenian Flower Expandable Wire Bangle ($38) will benefit the Fund. Also known as a Forget-Me-Not, the flower is a symbol of remembrance, representing the passion and history of the Armenian people, honoring ancestors and genocide victims.

ALEX AND ANI Founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer Carolyn Rafaelian, the granddaughter of an Armenian immigrant, is committed to raising awareness and funds that will be used to transform the lives of Armenian families in need by providing them with a healthy place to live and thrive. "As children of survivors, together we can make a new, vital, and vibrant Armenia," says Rafaelian.

Along with the launch of this special partnership, ALEX AND ANI will donate 20% of sales proceeds from all site-wide online purchases on Tuesday, April 24th (Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day) to the organization, with the use of code DONATE20.

"We are excited about our continued partnership with ALEX AND ANI. I thank Carolyn Rafaelian for promoting her roots and her positive vision of changing lives around the world," said Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund. "Ending homelessness in Armenia's earthquake zone is an attainable goal and Alex and Ani is a valuable partner in that endeavor".

The Armenia Fund is the latest beneficiary of the ALEX AND ANI CHARITY BY DESIGN partnership program, originally founded in 2011 to ignite the passion for the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and our individual paths through design partnerships and charity events. To date, ALEX AND ANI has donated more than $50M to 50+ charity organizations.

ABOUT ALEX AND ANI

ALEX AND ANI creates meaningful, eco-conscious jewelry and accessories to positively empower and connect humanity. Carolyn Rafaelian, Founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer designs each piece. Carolyn believes that every individual has their own positive energy to share with the world. By incorporating powerful symbolism and personal meaning into each product, ALEX AND ANI provides a wearable and beautiful way for consumers to express their individuality. The company is passionate about the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and our individual paths. ALEX AND ANI uses recycled materials with eco-conscious processes. Its CHARITY BY DESIGN division has strengthened non-profit organizations through innovative partnerships and collaborative experiences, resulting in donations of more than $50 million. An Inc. 500 Company, ALEX AND ANI has retail stores as well as retail partners worldwide. ALEX AND ANI products are proudly designed and crafted in America and made with love. The company's World Headquarters is located in the greater Providence, Rhode Island area. Please visit www.alexandani.com for more information.

ABOUT THE ARMENIA FUND

Armenia Fund is a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, non-political, non-sectarian, all-inclusive, not-for-profit corporation established in 1994 in California to help the people of Armenia and Artsakh. An umbrella organization, it unites ten largest Armenian-American organizations on its Board. Since 1994, Armenia Fund and its 25 global partners invested over $350 million in large-scale humanitarian relief, social infrastructure and development projects in Armenia and Artsakh. Armenia Fund adheres to the highest standards of transparency and accountability undergoing annual mandatory independent audits both in the United States and in Armenia utilizing rigorous internal and external quality control mechanisms. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.

