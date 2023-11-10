Alex Baidaoui Appointed New Logistics Director of Donate 2 Impact

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donate 2 Impact has announced the appointment of Alex Baidaoui as their new Logistics Director.

Alex Baidaoui has been part of the Donate 2 Impact team for four years, beginning in the dispatch Department. In his previous position positions with Donate 2 Impact, Baidaoui demonstrated strong leadership abilities and played an integral part in the growth and success of the organization. He has proven himself to be a valuable member of the team, consistently going above and beyond to ensure that Donate 2 Impact's mission and goals are met.

Alex Baidaoui

As Logistics Director, Baidaoui will oversee the entire donation process - from coordinating pickups and deliveries to managing inventory and warehouse operations. He will also work closely with partner organizations to ensure that donated items are distributed where they are needed most. "I have a passion for this industry and its commitment to give back to the community by financially supporting an array of charities across the DFW area. I am deeply honored by this promotion and excited about this new chapter with Donate 2 Impact," said Baidaoui.

"Alex is an experienced leader with extensive business, financial and metrics skills. We are thrilled to have Alex step into this crucial role in our organization. His commitment to our cause and his exceptional performance in his previous position make him the perfect fit for Logistics Director," said Bret Gaston, chief operating officer at Donate 2 Impact.

In addition to the growth in leadership, Donate 2 Impact Logistics has opened a new donation drop-off center facility in Arlington, TX. Much of the expansion is to align with the company's community support growth strategy. To learn more about Donate 2 Impact, please visit: donate2impact.com.

Contact Information:

Alexandra Mazzi

214-240-7677

[email protected]

SOURCE Donate 2 Impact