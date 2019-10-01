Alex Brands Announces Intention to Acquire U.S. Foam Corp; Expands Capabilities for POOF Line of Sports Products

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Brands, Inc. today announced its intention to acquire US Foam Corp, bringing together two companies with deep roots in "Made in America" manufacturing and creating a powerhouse in the foam sports ball category. The acquisition will significantly increase the capacity of Alex Brands' POOF® line of sports products at a time when demand is at an all-time high. Both facilities – US Foam in Lewisville, TX and POOF in Plymouth, Michigan – will produce products under the POOF name.

POOF, the world's leading manufacturer of foam sports balls, is known for its classic sports toys and backyard games enjoyed by kids and families alike. With "making fun for everyone" as its core principle, US Foam is best known for manufacturing footballs, soccer balls and baseballs that are both soft, safe and fun.

"The acquisition of US Foam, along with its seasoned management team, is a natural extension of our Made in America initiative. It will add efficiencies and capacity, deepening our expertise in the category," said Richard Yanofsky, CEO, Alex Brands.

"We're incredibly excited to join the Alex Brands family and the possibilities it brings. Remaining true to our US manufacturing roots was very important to us and we couldn't be happier to align with a like-minded company," says Judd Nathanson, President, US Foam Corp.

The POOF® line of foam balls and athletic equipment is known for helping kids learn the basics of many classic sports and providing a wide variety of outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy. Whether it's playing a game of touch football at the park, or launching a rocket into the summer sky, POOF toys create lasting childhood memories while keeping families active and entertained.

