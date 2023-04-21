Alex Brauer Recognized Among Top Business Litigators

Bailey Brauer co-founder named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas

DALLAS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Brauer, co-founder of the litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, has been selected among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine, based on his business/commercial litigation practice.

It is the eighth consecutive selection for Mr. Brauer, a sought-after trial attorney dedicated to helping clients resolve their most challenging legal and business issues.

With extensive experience and an exceptional track record handling matters ranging from allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in commercial transactions to breaches of fiduciary duty, Mr. Brauer is the attorney business owners and executives throughout Texas and the nation turn to when facing bet-the-company disputes.

Known for skillfully developing creative resolutions to the most complex disputes and presenting cases to judges and juries when acceptable resolutions can't be achieved, his work has consistently earned professional accolades, including Chambers USA Leading Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators, BTI's Most Feared Litigation Firms, and Texas Trailblazers. He is also a Litigation Counsel of America Fellow.

Selection to the Best Lawyers in Dallas list is based on a blue-ribbon panel's evaluation of nominees recommended by their peers. The complete list is featured in the May 2023 edition of D Magazine.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions.

