Alex Carroll Joins Eastern Union as Broker in Company's Mid-Atlantic Regional Office in Bethesda, MD

BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has hired Alex Carroll as a broker in the company's Mid-Atlantic Regional Office in Bethesda, MD.

Mr. Carroll's duties will primarily focus on business development and commercial mortgage origination. He is working under the supervision of senior managing director Marc Tropp. Mr. Tropp and senior managing director David Merkin oversee the Bethesda office.

"Alex Carroll has an impressive record of success in real estate sales," said Mr. Tropp. "He has quickly delivered a great deal of value to the Mid-Atlantic office. Alex possesses the skills and drive necessary to be an important contributor to our success."

Before joining Eastern Union, Alex Carroll served as a sales relationship manager with Pimlico Capital, a Baltimore-based funder supporting real estate investors. Previously, he was a sales specialist at Black Tie Funding in St. Petersburg, FL. This financial services company provides working capital, lines of credit and other financial products to small businesses.

Prior to entering the real estate industry, Mr. Carroll served in the Special Forces reconnaissance unit of the Israel Defense Forces. He credits this experience with teaching him "discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience."

Mr. Carroll is currently pursuing a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Maryland, College Park. He attended Baltimore City Community College, where he was twice honored as a Distinguished Scholar for academic achievement.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

The company's Mid-Atlantic Region office, led by Marc Tropp and David Merkin, is located in Bethesda, MD.

Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

