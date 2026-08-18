ALEX COOPER, UNWELL AND BABYLIST LAUNCH NEW PARTNERSHIP, STARTING WITH A MOVEMENT SUPPORTING NEW AND EXPECTING PARENTS

The exclusive partnership begins with a community-powered initiative inspired by Cooper's surprise registry clearing and will expand to build a new, honest space for conversation and celebration around pregnancy, postpartum, and parenthood.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Cooper, the co-founder of Unwell and host of "Call Her Daddy," is launching a multi-phase partnership with Babylist, the leading parenting platform in the U.S., to bring her dedicated fanbase even closer into her journey of becoming a mom. The partnership includes community-driven conversations and a large-scale initiative to support other expecting parents, bringing together Alex's community with Babylist's platform and parenting expertise. Cooper, Babylist and Unwell will crowdsource real-talk parenting advice, product recommendations and the essentials experienced parents say actually mattered most, helping shape her experience in real time and demystify the realities of parenting to millions.

Unwell Pampers

Last week, Cooper had the internet buzzing when she surprised expecting moms by clearing their Babylist registries. Now, Babylist has signed on to keep the momentum going and expand Cooper's efforts by co-creating new elements of the Babylist experience.

"Clearing out registries was a way to thank the community for all their incredible support and advice," said Alex Cooper, co-founder and co-CEO of Unwell. "Reading their stories and seeing what that meant to them made me want to find a way for Unwell to keep paying that forward. Babylist immediately understood that we had the opportunity to have the conversations with new moms that no one else was having, helping millions of new parents navigate the ups, down and unknowns of their first year as parents."

"We've always believed the most powerful thing in this category is community, and nobody understands that better than Alex Cooper. She's a generational voice who has built a real, trusted relationship with the women who have grown up with her," said Jennifer Hyman, incoming CEO of Babylist. "As Babylist grows beyond the registry, we want to meet parents not just when they're shopping, but when they're looking for answers, reassurance, and connection and we want to infuse their needs into our product. Alex and Unwell give us a powerful way to do that and go deep with a generation of women who are becoming parents together."

Babylist was the clear choice for Cooper in who to partner with for this next chapter. As it has expanded beyond its universal baby registry, Babylist has asserted itself as the go-to platform for parenting resources. With nearly 40% of first-time parents in the U.S. using Babylist, its scale and parenting expertise combined with Alex's trusted relationship with millions of women entering this same life stage creates a unique opportunity to reshape how a new generation talks about and experiences parenthood. Babylist is in a period of rapid expansion across all elements of the parenting journey and the insights derived from the community will be part of shaping the next generation of its offering. The partnership reflects Cooper and Babylist's goal to reshape the conversation around support and parenthood for a new generation of parents.

Throughout the partnership, and with support from Babylist and Pampers, Cooper will continue to surprise expecting parents with gifts and spotlight some of their personal stories along the way. Pampers will join Babylist to help power these gifting moments and content throughout the partnership. Together, they will also support charitable organizations working directly with parents and families during pregnancy and the early stages of parenthood.

As Cooper enters this next chapter, the partnership will harness the same honesty, generosity and community that have defined her relationship with her audience, turning it outward to support a new generation of parents.

About Babylist:

Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 10 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents — including Babylist Health, Babylist Money, experiential showrooms, and podcasts — driving over $750 million in revenue in 2025. As we build a generational brand in baby, Babylist is reshaping the $235 billion kids and baby market by connecting growing families with everything they need to thrive and helping parents feel confident, connected, and cared for at every step. To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

About Unwell:

Co-Founded by Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan, Unwell is a platform for this generation's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. Unwell Media produces experiences for the most sought-after creators and talent across pop-culture, lifestyle, and more.

About Pampers:

For more than 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Keeping babies protected, comfortable, and cared for is at the heart of everything we do because babies deserve our best. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a full range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of a baby's development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about our products, resources and rewards program.

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SOURCE BabyList