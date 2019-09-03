Alex Crisses Joins Sonendo® Board of Directors

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company, and developer of the GentleWave® System announced today that Alex Crisses, a Managing Director at General Atlantic, will join Sonendo's Board of Directors.

Alex's area of focus is on investments in General Atlantic's technology sector, where he leads the thematic sourcing program for General Atlantic and co-heads its Emerging Growth Initiative.

"We are excited to have Alex join the Sonendo Board," said Sonendo President and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim. "Alex is a visionary, has extensive experience with emerging fast-growth companies, and will be invaluable to Sonendo as we realize our vision to transform dentistry."

"I am impressed with Sonendo's innovative products, and growth trajectory," said Crisses. "I look forward to partnering with Bjarne and the entire management team to bring innovative technologies to market that will benefit both dentists and patients alike."

Crisses graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S., Economics, and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Alex has been an active member and former fundraising director for Minds Matter, a charity serving underprivileged high school students in New York City. He has served on the Young Leadership Committee for the New York City Police Foundation and New York City Sergeant's Benevolent Association and the Campaign Planning Committee for Harvard University's capital campaign. He is also a board member of the Hospital for Special Surgery's pediatric counsel, a member of The Hospital Systems Board of Advisors and is co-chairman of the hospital's annual pediatric fundraiser.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO™ Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 100 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, and Singapore. www.generalatlantic.com.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

