Alex Eremia, CEO of BingeWith, Slated to Speak as a Key Panelist at the GUILD's SERENDIPITY 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Eremia, data scientist and CEO of BingeWith, a leading content VoiceTech brand, is slated to deliver exclusive panel commentary at The GUILD's SERENDIPITY 2019 conference this Friday, September 27th. SERENDIPITY is the leading startup and professional development event of its kind, slated entirely towards entrepreneurial women and female leaders.

Alex Eremia, CEO of BingeWith, discusses AI & Happiness at a Key New York Google Event in 2019

BingeWith provides an audio player "play button" for any webpage so consumers can digest content while not in front of a screen. Through voice they can easily listen to a webpage, PDF, eBook or online article. Using intelligent technology, BingeWith can locate which text on a page is relevant and disseminate it in a variety of tones and speeds.

Anne Cocquyt, Founder & CEO, the GUILD describes, "Alex is forging a path for female founders to have a seat at the table in voice tech. Our mission at SERENDIPITY is to spread equality for all by connecting ambitious entrepreneurs like Alex with other female industry players. BingeWith's rapid momentum is a testament to her dexterity as an entrepreneur."

Eremia's panel titled 'Emerging Tech Leaders' will take place from 9:30am - 10:45am PT in the conference main salon area. She will discuss the connection between AI and productivity and how this technology works to target podcasts or ads that are integrated with IoT voice devices.

The panel will also cover what AI and machine learning means to our well-being and how brands are working to bridge the gap between the future of intelligent systems and a consumers' day-to-day. As a recently named Google Startup mentor, Alex is a thought leader in the AI and consumer space. In the summer of 2019, she spoke at a key New York Google event about AI and Happiness.

Eremia will be joined by: Nitasha Syd ( Unboxd ), Robin Parisse ( Women Speak Tech ), Lauren Pfeifer (VC), Veni Singh ( Volition Beauty ), and Julia Bossmann ( Singularity University ).

