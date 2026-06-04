Alex Foxen Earns $300,000 With Fourth-Place Finish at WSOP Event

Newly signed Americas Cardroom Pro puts online poker site in the spotlight.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Foxen, a member of the Americas Cardroom professional team, finished fourth in Event #7: $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship at the 2026 World Series of Poker, earning $300,000.

The finish represents an early achievement for Foxen following his recent addition to the Americas Cardroom roster.

ACR Poker

"Alex is one of the toughest players in poker, and results like this are exactly why everyone pays attention when he's in the field," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Pro and 2003 WSOP Main Event champion. "It's great to have someone with his talent and drive representing Americas Cardroom."

Foxen is a two-time Global Poker Index Player of the Year and has earned multiple World Series of Poker bracelets. His tournament record includes a $4.56 million victory in the 2022 WSOP $250,000 Super High Roller and a $3.85 million win in the 2024 Triton Main Event at WSOP Paradise.

The Americas Cardroom team also includes Moneymaker, who recently finished 12th in Event #8: $1,500 Badugi at the 2026 World Series of Poker for $7,095.

Foxen's performance provides Americas Cardroom with an early deep run in one of the series' marquee events as the 2026 WSOP schedule continues.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom