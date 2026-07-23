Americas Cardroom's Mystery Bounty Event Surpasses 1,200 Entries

The $1 million guaranteed tournament offers more than 200 remaining qualifying flights.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom's $1 Million Guaranteed Mystery Bounty Multi-Flight tournament has attracted 1,220 entries, with more than 200 Day 1 flights remaining before play advances to Day 2 on August 17.

The tournament carries just a $66 buy-in and serves as the multi-flight headliner of the Run Up Series. The five-week series features more than $10 million in guarantees across 163 tournaments and runs through August 17.

Americas Cardroom

Players who advance from a Day 1 flight will compete for a portion of the $1 million guaranteed prize pool. The Mystery Bounty portion begins on Day 2, when player eliminations will reveal prizes that include a $100,000 top bounty.

Qualifying flights will continue for the duration of the series, allowing players repeated opportunities to reach Day 2.

The Run Up Series will conclude with three Main Events. A $1,050 tournament will offer $750,000 guaranteed, while a $215 event will carry a $400,000 guarantee. A third event has a $33 buy-in and $200,000 guaranteed.

Day 1 for all three Main Events is scheduled for August 16, with Day 2 set for August 17.

Americas Cardroom is also funding a $100,000 leaderboard competition, its largest leaderboard promotion to date. Prizes include cash, tournament tickets and entries to the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms, which carry a record $15 million in combined guarantees.

Players can also qualify for the Dual Venoms through Venom Fever. The promotion guarantees 1,500 seats, with qualifying paths starting at $0.

A separate $2.5 Million Guaranteed 25th Anniversary Tournament is also underway. The $250 buy-in tournament offers 21 Day 1 flights and features a cumulative stack format.

The remaining Day 1 schedule gives players more than 200 opportunities to qualify for Day 2 of the $66 buy-in, $1 Million Guaranteed Mystery Bounty tournament before play resumes on August 17.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom