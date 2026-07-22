KROXCE, CYRAXJR Lead Americas Cardroom's $100,000 Leaderboard Race

Fifty players will receive cash, tournament tickets and Venom entries during the Run Up Series.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KROXCE and CYRAXJR have taken the early leads in Americas Cardroom's $100,000 Run Up Series leaderboard competition, which rewards players across separate High and Low buy-in divisions.

The leaderboard contest is being held during the Run Up Series, a 163-tournament schedule offering more than $10 million in guaranteed prize pools from July 12 through August 17.

KROXCE leads the High Leaderboard, followed by BUENAHISTORIA and ALGSXR. CYRAXJR is first in the Low division, ahead of BIZZNESS and UNDAUNT3D.

Players earn points based on their results in Run Up Series tournaments. Events with buy-ins above $33 apply to the High standings, while tournaments priced at $33 or less count toward the Low Leaderboard.

Americas Cardroom is completely funding the $100,000 prize pool. Twenty-five players in each division will receive prizes that include cash, tournament tickets and seats in the $15 Million Guaranteed Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

The High Leaderboard winner will receive $10,000, along with a $2,650 No-Limit Hold'em Venom ticket and a $2,650 Pot-Limit Omaha Venom ticket.

Second place will receive $7,500 and an NLH Venom entry. Third place will earn $5,000 and an NLH Venom ticket.

The Low Leaderboard champion will earn $5,000 and tickets to both Venom tournaments. Second place will receive $3,000 and an NLH Venom ticket, while third place will collect $2,000 and an NLH Venom seat.

Several weeks remain in the competition, allowing players to continue earning points and moving through the standings.

The Run Up Series also includes a $1 Million Guaranteed Mystery Bounty Multi-Flight tournament with a $66 buy-in and a $100,000 top bounty. The series' three Main Events will begin Sunday, August 16.

Leaderboard results will continue to be updated in real time through the conclusion of the series.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom