Alex Foxen Earns Fourth WSOP Bracelet With Event #44 Victory

Americas Cardroom Pro also takes WSOP Player of the Year lead.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Foxen of the Americas Cardroom Pro team won Event #44: $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em at the 2026 World Series of Poker, earning his fourth career bracelet and moving into the lead in the WSOP Player of the Year standings.

Foxen outlasted a field of 466 entries in the one-day tournament in Las Vegas. He eliminated six of his final eight opponents at the final table.

Americas Cardroom Ambassador Martin Zamani finished fourth in the event for $191,357 after being eliminated by Foxen.

Foxen went on to defeat Yixi Tang in heads-up play. Tang received $396,145 as runner-up. Foxen earned $594,246 in prize money, $42,000 in bounties and the tournament bracelet.

The victory follows two other final-table appearances by Foxen during the 2026 series. He finished fourth in Event #7: $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship and fifth in Event #28: $600 Deepstack Mixed No-Limit Hold'em; Pot-Limit Omaha.

Foxen is a two-time Global Poker Index Player of the Year, having won the award in both 2018 and 2019. His career highlights also include victories in the 2022 WSOP $250,000 Super High Roller and the 2024 Triton Main Event at WSOP Paradise.

Zamani also posted another cash during the weekend, finishing 50th in Event #42: $10,000 Big O Championship for $20,088.

Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker, the 2003 WSOP Main Event champion, is also participating in the 2026 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

The results represent a strong start to the series for the Americas Cardroom roster, highlighted by Foxen's bracelet win and Player of the Year lead.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom