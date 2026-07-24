Americas Cardroom's Alex Foxen Featured Throughout ESPN's WSOP Main Event Premiere

Foxen and Chris Moneymaker give the online poker brand a presence across two eras of ESPN coverage.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom Pro Alex Foxen was among the most frequently featured players in ESPN's first two episodes covering the 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event.

The episodes aired July 21 on ESPN2 and highlighted action from the tournament's opening flights and Day 2.

Foxen received recurring airtime as he built his stack and navigated several tough decisions, with his Americas Cardroom Pro patch visible throughout.

One of the featured hands showed Foxen considering an all-in call against Vinh Nguyen. Foxen observed Nguyen's table talk, made the correct decision and added a sizable pot to his stack.

The exchange showcased the patience and analytical ability that have made Foxen one of the leading tournament players of his generation.

Foxen joined Americas Cardroom's professional roster in May with Chance Kornuth and Chris Hunichen.

Before entering the Main Event, Foxen made major headlines in Las Vegas, including winning the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em tournament. He earned $594,246 and his fourth WSOP bracelet.

Team Pro Chris Moneymaker also appeared in the opening episodes. His 2003 Main Event championship remains closely associated with ESPN's expansion of televised poker.

Moneymaker qualified online in 2003 via a low buy-in satellite before winning the world championship. That run brought tournament poker to a larger television audience and encouraged a new generation to play the game.

The appearances by Moneymaker and Foxen positioned Americas Cardroom within both a formative chapter of poker broadcasting and the current tournament landscape.

ESPN's multi-year agreement with the WSOP calls for more than 100 hours of coverage. Additional Main Event episodes will air on ESPN2, and three nights of live final-table programming are scheduled for August 3-5 across ESPN and ESPN2.

Read more about Foxen and Moneymaker's appearances in ESPN's opening WSOP Main Event episodes on the Americas Cardroom blog.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom