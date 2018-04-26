"MBI Group was founded on the idea that constructed spaces greatly affect the businesses and individuals who use them," stated Mr. Getelman. "It is our vision to deliver a top-quality solution built with the highest possible standards. For every project, we seek to construct a superior product, meet challenging specifications and timelines, and exceed client expectations."

MBI Group recently completed projects for Mount Sinai Medical at Stuyvesant Town and The Brodsky Building, Columbia University at Studebaker Hall, several TD Bank branch locations throughout New York City, the Citizen Watch Showroom and offices and Touro College, among many others.

"It's my number one goal to provide clients with the building solutions needed to take their businesses to the next level," stated Mr. Campanella-Rodriguez. "The real estate industry has changed drastically since the late 1980s, but the need for superb quality construction and interiors have not. For over 30 years, MBI Group has successfully provided building core and shell construction and interiors to meet the diverse needs for our roster of Fortune 500 clientele."

About MBI Group :

MBI Group is a full-service MBE certified general contracting and construction management firm, providing clients with the highest standard of service for building core & shell and interior construction. We implement innovative solutions to assist with project challenges, calling upon proven construction methods with the latest technological advances and creative strategies. We are a Team of seasoned professionals with diverse construction, engineering and technological backgrounds; the result--a well-organized and unified team for every project. We apply sound ethical judgment to achieve the highest attainable service standards

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alex-getelman-of-mbi-group-announces-30-years-of-excellence-300636971.html

SOURCE MBI Group