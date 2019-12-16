Alex Lazovsky, Managing Partner of Scale-Up Venture Capital Accepted into Forbes Business Council

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Lazovsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Scale-Up VC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Alex Lazovsky was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Alex Lazovsky, Managing Partner of Scale-Up VC

"We are honored to welcome Alex into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Alex has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Alex will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Alex will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Alex Lazovsky shared, "I'm incredibly honored and humbled to receive such recognition from Forbes Business Council. I would be delighted to share with Forbes community my experience, views and opinions on venture capital and private equity investments in innovative technology companies that transform our world and reshape our future."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT ALEX LAZOVSKY

Alex Lazovsky is an American-Israeli venture capitalist. He is the Founder and Managing General Partner of Scale-Up VC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California.

At Scale-Up VC, Alex has led investments in Altair Semiconductor (acquired by Sony Corporation), Kaminario, StartApp, Siklu, and Spot.IM.

Alex Lazovsky was also a co-founder and managing partner of CIRTech Fund, a late-stage venture capital fund, where he led investments into Xjet3D and Sckipio. Prior to that, Alex was Founding Partner of Craft Capital, an Israeli seed-stage VC firm.

Before moving to venture capital side of the tech industry, Alex was a serial entrepreneur and executive in SoftWatch (acquired by eWave), RMDY (acquired by OptimizeRx Corporation), Nareos and other technology companies.

Alex Lazovsky is a member and mentor in ICON - a non-profit Israel Collaboration Network and is also an official member and contributor of Forbes San Francisco Business Council.

To learn more about Alex Lazovsky and Scale-Up VC, visit www.scale-up.vc

