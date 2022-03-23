Alex Manjarrez's new book "Un campesino soñador" is a dreamer's journey to success as he ventured in entrepreneurship and music

Recent release "Un campesino soñador" from Page Publishing author Alex Manjarrez is an inspiring biography of a man who founded a well-renowned restaurant, thrived in the business, and supported many people in their dreams.

Alex Manjarrez, a brilliant entrepreneur, has completed his new book "Un campesino soñador": a stirring memoir about a person who worked his way towards his dreams and rose in success despite the challenges of being in a place that's not his hometown.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- "At just 17 years old, he entered the United States like any immigrant fleeing from La Migra. Timoteo 'Alex' Manjarrez traveled by truck from his ranch to Tijuana, and then climbed a huge hill. A mountain similar to those of his native San Francisco. Like those that he had to go up and down when, as a child, he helped his parents in the fields.