Alex Meade to Join Texas Regional Bank

HARLINGEN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Regional Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro (Alex) Meade, III, as Senior Vice President of Economic Development and Public Finance. Meade, a well-known and respected professional in state and local economic development and public administration, will be responsible for managing TRB's public policy strategy and lead efforts to identify and develop economic opportunities and education initiatives in TRB markets.

Alex Meade

Meade's career has been characterized by numerous accomplishments, innovations, and successful collaborations. He has served as City Manager of Pharr, Texas since 2018, where he helped manage an approx. $200 million budget and nearly 700 employees. Prior to that, he led the Mission Economic Development Corporation for seven years, leading projects that resulted in significant job creation and capital investment in excess of $300 million. New initiatives during his tenure include the Ruby Red Ventures entrepreneurship fund, which has funded 40+ companies and Code the Town, which has taught computer programming to more than 3,000 K-6 students and over 100 K-12 teachers. His career includes stints as a Principal of P3 Economics, an economic development consulting firm in Brownsville and a Manager of Economic Development at the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce, along with some private sector positions in accounting and management. Meade received his BBA in Economics from St. Edward's University, his MBA from UT-Brownsville, and an MPA from UT-Pan American. He is certified as an Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) and is a Certified Public Manager (CPM).

"We are very proud to have Alex join our management team," said Michael Scaief, Chairman of the Board for Texas Regional Bank. "His public finance background and experience working with site selectors, company executives, business owners, and public officials make him a tremendous asset for the bank."

"My career has led me to this day," said Alex Meade. "I look forward to using my experience in the public sector to stimulate growth and prosperity in all of the communities TRB serves." Meade will office out of Texas Regional Bank's corporate headquarters in Harlingen, Texas.

About Texas Regional Bank

Established in 2010, Texas Regional Bank is headquartered in Harlingen, Texas with 19 banking centers in the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Hill Country. Texas Regional Bank entered the Texas Hill Country market in 2017 with the acquisition of Blanco National Bank. As of November 1, 2019, Texas Regional Bank reported total assets of $1.01 Billion.

