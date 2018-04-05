Alex Meruelo Closes on Acquisition of SLS Las Vegas® Hotel & Casino

Mr. Meruelo adds SLS Las Vegas, a 1,616-room, three-tower resort-casino, including the W Las Vegas, to a gaming and hospitality portfolio that includes Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev. The acquisition of the SLS Las Vegas marks the first ever privately held affiliation of large resort properties in both Reno and Las Vegas.

Hobson was most recently general manager of Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower. He joined Stratosphere in early 2011 from sister property, Aquarius Casino Resort, where he also held the title of general manager. Previously, Hobson has held senior management positions with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Affinity Gaming.

ABOUT SLS LAS VEGAS

SLS Las Vegas®, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,327 guest rooms and suites in two distinctive towers, 80,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines complemented by more than 50 classic table games. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings include Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; Katsuya; Cleo®; Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book; 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria; Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen; The Sayers Club®; and The Perq™. The resort is also home to The Foundry, an intimate, live entertainment venue. Additionally, SLS houses a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill and the first W Hotel on The Strip, the 289-room, luxurious W Las Vegas. For more information about SLS, please visit slslasvegas.com and stay connected on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ALEX MERUELO

Alex Meruelo is a US Latino entrepreneur who began building his business empire in Southern California. In 1986 he founded The Meruelo Group, a privately held management company that serves a diversified portfolio of 35+ affiliates across 7 industries, including banking and financial services; construction; hospitality & gaming; media; food services; real estate management and development; and private equity investing.

