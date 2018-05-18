Alex P. Guidi Reports Increased Shareholding in Coronado Resources Ltd.

Following these recent purchases, Mr. Guidi now beneficially owns 587,913 common shares and 300,000 common share purchase warrants. If all of Mr. Guidi's common share purchase warrants are exercised, Mr. Guidi would then own 887,913 common shares, representing approximately 27.48% of the total 3,231,411 issued common shares.

Coronado Resources Ltd. trades on the TSXV's NEX market, trading symbol: CRD.H. In the United States, Coronado Resources Ltd. is traded on the OTC Pink Sheet market, trading symbol: CRDAF.

The Coronado Resources Ltd. shares were acquired for investment purposes and Mr. Guidi may dispose of his holdings or acquire ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of Coronado Resources Ltd., depending on market conditions and in compliance with securities applicable law.

A report with respect to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares will be electronically filed and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Further information pertaining to Coronado can be found at www.coronadoltd.com.

