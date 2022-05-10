Alex Popovic Joins The Richman Group as Regional Vice President of Development

Longtime real estate executive brings two decades of multifamily experience to TRG's Arizona team

GREENWICH, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group , an innovator in apartment development, today announced the hiring of veteran industry executive Alex Popovic as Regional Vice President of Development over Arizona.

Popovic brings nearly two decades of executive experience in ground-up real estate development throughout the Southwest. He most recently served as Director of Land Acquisitions at Scottsdale-based P.B. Bell, and also spent 10 years at Phoenix Developer, where he served as Vice President of Multifamily Development. His extensive track record includes sourcing, developing and closing significant deals in multifamily, mixed-use and build-to-rent sectors. At Richman, he will lead all property development through Arizona, including origination, coordination and implementation.

"Alex's extensive experience and expertise made him the ideal candidate to administer our executive level strategic plans and guide our ongoing pipeline of development and construction projects throughout the region," said Kristin M. Miller, President of The Richman Group Development Corporation. "In his career, Alex has overseen the buildout of more than 3,500 units – spanning garden-style, mid-rise, high-rise, mixed-use and build-to-rent developments. He is a tremendous addition to our leadership team, and we anticipate big things for our Arizona portfolio under his leadership."

Richman plans to aggressively pursue expansion in Arizona with a market expert like Popovic now in the fold.

Popovic holds a Masters in Real Estate Development (MRED) from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business. He has operated in Arizona's burgeoning real estate market for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in all sectors of the industry, making him an invaluable asset to The Richman Group. Popovic will be intimately involved in new construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, portfolio syndication and joint ventures with other developers.

With over 1,500 properties throughout the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico, The Richman Group is the seventh largest residential apartment owner with more than 35 years in real estate. Richman Property Services, a division of The Richman Group, manages more than 120 properties and 19,000 homes.

About The Richman Group

Founded by Richard Paul Richman in 1986, The Richman Group consistently maintains one of the top 10 largest portfolios in multifamily. With more than 2,070 properties in 49 states, over 166,500 apartment homes and 12 offices spread across the country, the firm conducts a wide range of development, equity investment, mortgage financing, asset management and property management activities. The Richman Group has a major presence in both the luxury rental apartment and affordable housing sectors. Its objective is to create a great residential experience for all residents, and optimize economic returns for developer clients, partners and investors. For more information, please visit www.TheRichmanGroup.com .

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE The Richman Group Development Corp.