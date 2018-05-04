Alex Rodriguez Brings TruFusion Pop-up Fitness Experience to the Hamptons this Summer

TruFusion is a revolutionary multi-studio destination that offers members over 65 unlimited assorted workout styles, including heated and non-heated classes featuring yoga, barre, Pilates, bootcamp, boxing, cycling, aerial, kettlebell, and battle ropes. TruFusion Hamptons will offer a sample portion of the full schedule of classes available at other TruFusion's across the country (including Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Coral Gables, and more) and its Soho location opening later this year. Among the pop-up's 45- to 75-minute classes are TruExpress and Tru Foundations signature classes, Pilates Core and Tru Hot Pilates, Kettlebell Core and Kettlebell Booty, Down & Dirty Bootcamp (R-rated fun for adults) and Soulful Sunday (hot Vinyasa yoga accompanied by modern and classic songs).

"I'm so excited to be bring the TruFusion experience out to the Hamptons this summer where my friends and New Yorkers can have the best quality classes right there in Southampton," said Rodriguez, who is also a board member of the company. "TruFusion is quickly becoming the new standard for how people work out and will give people a taste of what to expect before we launch in Soho later this year."

Rodriguez spent some time in Las Vegas last year where he discovered TruFusion and immediately recognized how transformative it is. Working out at TruFusion regularly, he saw the potential in its national expansion plans and signed on as a major investor, equity partner and board member.

TruFusion Hamptons is located at 5 Windmill Lane, Suite 4, Southampton, NY 11968. Hours of operation: Mondays through Thursdays, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. For more information, including a full schedule, visit www.trufusion.com. All classes are $30 and can be pre-booked online.

About TruFusion

Since its launch in Las Vegas in 2013, TruFusion has earned a reputation for having the best variety of classes, workshops and hot fusion workouts, and was named among the "Best of Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Augmenting its three original Las Vegas locations, the brand recently opened in Scottsdale and Miami. With rapid international expansion planned, TruFusion recently announced seven locations to open in the Philadelphia market, and others in St. Louis, San Francisco, Dallas, Birmingham and three in New York City to open by the end of the year. The brand will also be opening in-gym boutiques, called EDGE by TruFusion, inside 24 Hour Fitness-owned BFit Gyms, in San Marcos, CA and three outside Portland. For more information, please visit www.trufusion.com.

