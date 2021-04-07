Alex Sarkisian Joins Summit Park as Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Park is pleased to announce that Alex Sarkisian has joined as a Vice President. Alex will support the firm's efforts in sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities, as well as monitoring the performance of our portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Summit Park, Alex worked as an Associate at AEA Investors. His primary activities included reviewing new opportunities, developing investment theses, financial due diligence and partnering with executive teams. Prior to AEA Investors, he worked at Bain & Company.