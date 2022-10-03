Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish Launches Multi-Purpose Dressing Collection

SideDish Brings Innovation To The Condiment Aisle Through Bold Flavors and Simple Ingredients

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SideDish , a multi-purpose dressing collection founded by Texas-raised and New York Times bestselling author, Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish, launches today. The new dressings were created to make mealtime more enjoyable, nutritious, and easy to prepare and will come in three varieties to start: Chipotle Ranch, Creamy Sesame, both which are Whole30 Approved, and Honey Dijon. SideDish products are dairy-free, paleo-friendly, preservative-free, and have zero added sugar. SideDish is available for pre-order in 3-packs for $28.85 directly on getsidedish.com, with brick-and-mortar retailers to follow.

SideDish was born after years of Snodgrass building her social media brand and community, The Defined Dish, and debuting two New York Times bestselling cookbooks, The Defined Dish and The Comfortable Kitchen. SideDish brings ease, simplicity, convenience, and flavor to kitchens nationwide.

"Launching SideDish has been a dream of mine and is truly a culmination of my ethos — providing home cooks with a solution to make mealtime more enjoyable," said Alex Snodgrass, Founder of SideDish. "Cooking can feel daunting and intimidating for many, but for me, the kitchen is a place where I unwind, relax, and express myself. I hope that SideDish will inspire people to get in the kitchen, have fun, and create nutritious meals to share with their loved ones."

The versatile collection can be used as a dip, marinade, dressing for salad and bowls, and beyond. SideDish is available in:

Chipotle Ranch: A spin on a beloved classic made without dairy, upgrading burgers, sandwiches, salads, spreads, sauces, and more.

A spin on a beloved classic made without dairy, upgrading burgers, sandwiches, salads, spreads, sauces, and more. Creamy Sesame: This dressing is perfect for salads, noodle dishes, dips, and wraps, plus adds dimension to marinades.

This dressing is perfect for salads, noodle dishes, dips, and wraps, plus adds dimension to marinades. Honey Dijon: Delicious brushed on salmon and chicken, tossed into salads, or as a spread for sandwiches. The options are limitless!

To learn more about SideDish, please visit getsidedish.com and follow on Instagram @getsidedish .

