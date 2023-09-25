Alex Spiro and Team from Quinn Emanuel Retained to Represent My Forex Funds (MFF) Against CFTC Allegations

News provided by

My Forex Funds

25 Sep, 2023, 09:53 ET

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - My Forex Funds has retained the legal team at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, led by Alex Spiro, Rob Zink, Michael Shaheen, and Dakota Speas, to vigorously investigate and defend against the allegations made by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

On August 29, 2023, the CFTC filed a civil enforcement action in federal district court against My Forex Funds and Murtuza Kazmi. The CFTC also obtained, without notice, a broad restraining order freezing all assets held by the company and Mr. Kazmi, pending legal proceedings.  My Forex Funds and Mr. Kazmi vehemently dispute the allegations brought forth by the CFTC.

My Forex Funds, including its legal team, is fully committed to addressing these allegations professionally and through the appropriate legal channels. Furthermore, My Forex Funds has engaged legal counsel in Canada to address similar proceedings initiated by the Ontario Securities Commission.

It is essential to emphasize that My Forex Funds has a steadfast commitment to the integrity of its operations and has never defrauded its traders.  The company looks forward to presenting its side of the story in a court of law.

My Forex Funds regrets the challenges and uncertainties this legal action has caused its traders and staff.

SOURCE My Forex Funds

