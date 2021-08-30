Alex Tievsky, DPM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Tievsky, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Podiatry for his excellent work in the Medical field and in recognition of his work at Tievsky Podiatry LLC.

Alex Tievsky is being recognized for his seven years of exceptional work in the medical field at his two private practices in New Jersey and New York. Throughout his years of practice, he has become renowned as one of the country's top surgeons for minimally invasive collapsed arches surgeries.



Alex Tievsky

Dr. Tievsky knew from a young age that he wanted to go into the Medical profession. When he was in high school, his grandmother needed to have a leg amputation procedure due to diabetes, which inspired Dr. Tievsky to choose Podiatric Medicine as his specialty. He has been working at his two private practices, Tievsky Podiatry LLC, for seven years. He works out of a location in Paramus, NJ, at 15-01 Broadway Suite #10B, and in New York City, NY at 18 E. 41st St. Suite 1406.



In his daily practice, Dr. Tievsky treats a wide array of common and complex foot problems, such as bunions, hammertoes, corns, calluses, heel pain, warts, ingrown nails, fungus, neuropathy, plantar warts, surgeries, foot and ankle pain, Achilles tendinitis, diabetic foot care, and custom orthotics. Outside of his private practices, he is a well-known speaker who lectures about surgical techniques to doctors both locally and internationally.



In pursuit of his career, Dr. Tievsky attended Hunter College, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry. He then graduated from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in 2011 with his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree. Following that, Dr. Tievsky completed a three-year Podiatric Medicine and Surgery residency, with additional certification in Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery, at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in 2014. He worked within 5 North Shore LIJ system Hospitals during this time, where he gained vast experience in treating foot issues from warts to reconstructive surgery to severe trauma. During this time, he also treated patients at two wound healing centers, where he provided Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatments and Skin Grafts for patients with complex wounds. He received board certifications from the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.



Awarded for his extensive work in the Podiatry field, he was awarded the "Center of Excellence" award from Gramedica for his work implanting HyproCure stents.



In his spare time, Dr. Tievsky enjoys spending time with his two children, ages 4 and 10, and his wife, who is a Primary Care Physician.



For more information, visit www.njnyfoot.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

