Alex Wan Adds Realtors and Georgia Equality Endorsements in Race for Atlanta City Council District 6

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, a long-time Morningside homeowner and civic leader, has been endorsed by the Atlanta Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) and by Georgia Equality in his bid to again represent Atlanta City Council District 6.

RPAC collectively represents the Atlanta Board of Realtors and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, which together represent over 10,000 members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. Georgia Equality 's mission is to advance fairness, safety and opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities and their allies.

"Through his eight years on City Council and through his continuing community leadership, Alex has demonstrated that he has the experience and inclusive perspective to represent the diverse neighborhoods of District 6 -- and beyond," says Jeff Graham, Executive Director of Georgia Equality. "We are proud to again endorse him, especially at a time when the City faces so many issues and major changes coming to City Hall. Atlanta and our community has made great strides under his leadership, and we look forward to his continuing, collaborative leadership and fiscal stewardship."

In addition to RPAC and Georgia Equality, Wan was recently endorsed by The Victory Fund . He also has received the highest possible rating of "Excellent" from the Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA) . Wan's CBA score of 91 out of 100 was the highest in the field and the only "Excellent" in the District 6 race.

"I am proud to be endorsed by the residential and commercial Realtors and by Georgia Equality," Wan says. "The Realtor organizations share an interest – with each other and with me – in balancing business and quality-of-life issues. They appreciate Atlanta's character as a world-class place to live, work, and play.

"Likewise, I am grateful Georgia Equality recognizes the ways in which I have continued to deliver on matters important to the LGBTQ community, as well as on behalf of all diverse stakeholders in our City," he says. "I will continue to bring people together, working through a lens of transparency, sustainability and accountability, as a strong, accessible, responsive advocate."

The Georgia Equality endorsement was announced late last week; RPAC's endorsement came the week prior.

"The number and, especially, the breadth of these endorsements speaks to Alex's extensive experience and proven leadership skills," says Kay Stephenson, longtime neighborhood and community activist and former Virginia-Highland Civic Association Vice-President. "In particular, they demonstrate his ability to build coalitions and bring together diverse groups for the betterment of District 6 and all of Atlanta."

Wan was first elected to the City Council District 6 post in 2009 and easily earned a second term in 2013. He is the first Asian American and first openly gay man to serve on Atlanta City Council. Raised in Atlanta and a District 6 and Morningside homeowner for 27 years, the former small business owner graduated from DeKalb County Public Schools and holds a Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech, a Finance MBA from Wharton Business School, and has completed educational programs at Dartmouth and Harvard.

He is Executive Director of Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer enrichment programs for children from traditionally underserved communities. His professional experience includes the private, public, non-profit and higher-education sectors.

Atlanta City Council District 6 includes much of intown northeast Atlanta. For more information about Wan and his campaign: www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com .

