Alex Wan Wins Atlanta City Council District 6 Race

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, who successfully represented District 6 from 2010-2018, was victorious in his bid to again represent the District. Wan garnered 79 percent of the vote (7,120 votes).

"I am grateful that my friends and neighbors in District 6 have again affirmed my track record," Wan says. "I am humbled and honored by the broad base of support during this campaign; it's a great springboard to continuing to fight for our shared issues, including public safety, city service delivery, and quality of life initiatives."

Alex Wan campaign sign Alex Wan, Atlanta City Councilperson-elect, District 6

Wan was first elected to the City Council District 6 post in 2009 and easily earned a second term in 2013. He is the first Asian American and was the first openly gay man to serve on Atlanta City Council. He was raised in Atlanta and has been a District 6 and Morningside homeowner for 27 years.

"I appreciate supporters old and new who reached out and asked if I would again consider representing District 6 upon hearing Jennifer Ide would not seek reelection," he says. "Now I look forward to again serving the City and Council District I love."

Wan was endorsed in the race by The Victory Fund, Georgia Equality, the Georgia Stonewall Democrats, the Sierra Club, Georgia Chapter and by RPAC, which collectively represents the Atlanta Board of Realtors and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors. Former challenger Justin Critz left the race early, eventually endorsing Wan.

"During my public service on City Council, as well as before and after, I have worked alongside friends and neighbors across the district, tackling our community's challenges," Wan says. "I count on your continued input as I pick up that mantle again."

Wan received the highest possible rating of "Excellent" from the Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA). His CBA score of 91 out of 100 was the highest in the field and the only "Excellent" in the District 6 race. Wan also was identified as a BeltLine Rail Advocate by scoring 97 points on the BeltLine Rail Now! candidate scorecard, which was the highest score in this race.

He is Executive Director of Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer enrichment programs for children from traditionally underserved communities. His professional experience includes the private, public, non-profit and higher-education sectors.

"Voters know my values, my commitment to service and the brand of hands-on, coalition-building leadership I represent," Wan says. "They know I'm accessible and that my prior experience on the Atlanta City Council and relationships I have developed with state and national elected officials will be invaluable, especially as our City is tackling a diverse slate of issues."

In February 2021, Wan was appointed by the Fulton County Commission to the role of Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections. Noting his appreciation for the opportunity to serve Fulton County voters, Wan resigned that role in a letter to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, in accordance with their bylaws, to join the race for District 6.

Wan reminds voters that most political yard signs are recyclable. "Separate the metal stand from the plastic sign and use curbside recycling or your usual drop-off location to recycle," he says. Also, his campaign is making a quick sweep, beginning to collect his yard signs from around the District the morning after the election.



Atlanta City Council District 6 includes much of intown northeast Atlanta. More information: www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com .

Media contact:

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Friends of Alex Wan

Related Links

http://www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com

