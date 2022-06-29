Alexa D'Agostino Launches Thynk Consulting Group: An Innovative Digital Marketing Firm Elevating Brands with Ease Through Modification

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa D'Agostino, a highly successful investor and serial marketing entrepreneur, announced today the launch of her latest venture, Thynk Consulting Group . As a new and innovative consulting group, Thynk Consulting Group, utilizes a proprietary process that helps successfully expand hundreds of businesses, driving sales and generating profit. Thynk Consulting Group is on a mission to help others achieve success through their process, Marketing by Modification™.

Alexa D'Agostino, Founder and CEO

Thynk Consulting Group is in the business of building businesses. The firm offers two types of services: Thynktank Coaching , a "done with you" program specializing in helping entrepreneurs grow a sustainable brand, and Thynkfuel PR and Marketing , a full-service "done for you" agency focusing on fast tracking brands and businesses towards mainstream exposure.

Thynk Consulting Group creates business growth through implementation and data. Founded by Alexa D'Agostino , an award-winning serial entrepreneur, marketer, strategist, and investor, Thynk Consulting Group is the embodiment of her remarkable work.

Alexa D'Agostino is the proud owner of 15 businesses, including companies of eight and nine-figure value. She has been part of five successful exits and 300+ case studies with closed sales as high as $350 million, allowing her to become a definitive authority in the marketing space.

"As a successful entrepreneur, I stopped one day and said to myself, 'Why am I successful?' shared Alexa, "And then I realized, the two things that make me a successful marketer are speed of implementation and data analysis (aka, modification)."

Thus was born the Marketing by Modification™ process — the act of prioritizing speed of action and implementation, modifying your marketing using data, then repeating the process until you have a successful campaign. This approach has successfully been implemented in hundreds of businesses, helping many go from $0 to millions.

Alexa and her team of experts at Thynk Consulting Group help businesses from all walks of life implement this successful process in both "done with you" and "done for you" services. With Alexa at the helm, putting your brand on the fast track to success has never been so seamless. Her unblemished track record is a testament that anything she touches becomes solid gold.

From brand new businesses to billion-dollar brands, Thynk Consulting Group builds success through marketing by modification™. Through the speed of implementation, success isn't a question of what if? but a question of how soon?

To Learn more about Thynk Consulting Group, or to sign up for their services visit https://www.thynkconsultinggroup.com/

