Alexa Elevates Active Senior Living Through Technology

CT Home chose Park Creek Independent Living as the ideal location for a pilot of this sort because Civitas Senior Living, Park Creek's management company and Capitol Seniors Housing, the ownership group behind Park Creek, are known as innovators in the senior living space.

Leon Coe, Co-Founder of CT Home, said, "CT Home is excited to partner with Civitas Senior Living in creating a unique and value-driven experience using Amazon's Alexa specifically geared towards seniors. Together, we are providing the first scaled use of Amazon's Alexa technology in Texas for senior living. This technology is easy to use and creates an engaging and positive experience for Civitas residents. I am confident that our partnership will focus on building upon one another's strengths to enhance the living experience of the senior residents."

Any Park Creek resident who chooses to participate in the pilot program receives a complimentary Alexa device. Residents can use the devices to set reminders, stay connected with family and friends, get updates on news or sports, and even keep up with Park Creek's activities and dining options. It is the goal of the program to enable residents to maintain their independence and freedom, while ensuring they are as connected as they like to their personal network, fellow residents, and the great programming at Park Creek. The pilot seems to be succeeding beautifully. Resident Ruth Adams reported, "I am so thrilled to have Alexa. I have one in every room of my apartment!"

Park Creek Independent Living will host a Summer Open House themed, "Say Hello to Active Senior Living," showcasing Alexa and other amenities on Thursday, July 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. All active seniors, aged 55 and up, are welcome to attend and bring their families and friends. "We encourage seniors to think about all they could accomplish with a virtual assistant in their home, as well as the added sense of security offered when they know that help is only a word away," Cooper Vittitow, Civitas' Chief Operating Officer, said. "We are looking forward to introducing this program to our independent living communities nationwide."

Park Creek Independent Living is located at 16718 Huffmeister Road, Houston, TX, 77429. Please call 281.690.0019 for more information.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a Fort Worth, Texas-based management company that specializes in development, acquisitions, operational management, and consulting for senior housing properties, including assisted living, retirement centers, and independent senior living properties. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com, or call 817.386.8888.

About Capitol Seniors Housing

Based in Washington D.C., Capitol Seniors Housing (CSH) is a private equity-backed real estate acquisition, development and investment management firm founded in 2003. Along with our capital partners, The Carlyle Group and Bain Capital, CSH has successfully acquired or developed more than 90 senior housing communities and deployed over $2.2 billion of investment capital in its 14-year history.

Led by an executive team with over 100 years of combined experience in the senior living industry, CSH is comprised of experts who specialize in design, development, finance and operations – invaluable proficiencies for identifying acquisition and development opportunities for assisted living, memory care and active living senior communities.

For more information about the firm and to discuss opportunities, please call (202) 469-8412.

About CT Home

CT Home is an industry leading smart home technology company specializing in custom solutions for senior living. CT Home makes it easy for seniors to get the most out of Alexa bringing them comfort, convenience, and control. CT Home partners with innovative senior living companies to deliver an unprecedented senior living experience. With custom developed Alexa applications, CT Home brings a personal touch to each resident's experience. For partnership information please visit SmartCTHome.com or contact Tyllen Bicakcic at Tyllen@smartcthome.com.

