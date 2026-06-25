Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara Team Up To Bring Joy to Kids at Salvation Army Summer Camp

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With 40% of parents unable to afford summer programs for their children, this time of year can be especially difficult for many families as school-based support disappears. The Salvation Army's summer camps give kids of all ages a safe, fun, and unforgettable camp experience, regardless of their family's circumstances, with activities ranging from swimming, canoeing, hiking, and archery to arts and crafts, music, and drama. From discovering new talents to forming lifelong friendships and experiencing the outdoors, campers gain new opportunities and memories that last a lifetime.

"As parents to young children ourselves, Daryl and I understand the importance of providing kids with access to safe, enriching experiences during the summer," said PenaVega. "Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and experience the magical feeling that summer camp can provide. We're grateful to partner with The Salvation Army to help bring those opportunities to more families."

"Seeing kids laugh, play, and just be kids is what makes days like this so special. I'm proud to partner with The Salvation Army in helping more children enjoy an unforgettable summer camp experience," said Sabara.

The Salvation Army provides summer camp experiences that give kids a place to learn, grow, and explore while ensuring families have access to critical support during the summer months. The camps provide thousands of kids of all ages with nourishing meals and snacks, rewarding activities, and programming that support their physical health, social development, and overall well-being.

"Summer camp can be a transformative experience for a child," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "As many families continue to face economic pressures, it is more important than ever to ensure children have a safe, supportive, and fun place to spend their summer. We are grateful to Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara for helping us raise awareness of the need and ensuring more children have access to these life-changing opportunities."

For more information about The Salvation Army's summer camps, day programs, and other ways to help, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

In 2025, The Salvation Army helped more than 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

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SOURCE The Salvation Army