Buddy Valastro Partners With The Salvation Army To Spread Joy Nationwide for National Donut Day

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Celebrity chef and baker Buddy Valastro — star of the former hit series "Cake Boss" and owner of Carlo's Bakery — is teaming up with The Salvation Army to celebrate the holiday's history and honor the heroes of today. Through this partnership, Valastro will join the organization in expressing gratitude to those who served the nation by distributing donuts to veterans in New York City.

"National Donut Day is all about bringing people together and spreading a little joy, and that's something I've always believed baking can do," said Valastro. "I'm really proud to continue my partnership with The Salvation Army for this celebration, especially because of the incredible work they do supporting veterans and military families. Getting to share donuts and take a moment to honor the sacrifices veterans have made, including my own brother-in-law, Joe Faugno, means a lot to me."

Additionally, Valastro will support several Salvation Army initiatives nationwide. Carlo's Bakery will provide donuts to veterans, with content creators joining the celebrations. Featured events include:

Jersey City, New Jersey — The Salvation Army Jersey City Corps will distribute donuts to veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars facility with mobile canteen units.

The Salvation Army Jersey City Corps will distribute donuts to veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars facility with mobile canteen units. Las Vegas, Nevada — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is hosting an event at the Veterans Affairs hospital to distribute donuts to veterans.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is hosting an event at the Veterans Affairs hospital to distribute donuts to veterans. San Antonio, Texas — The Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command will distribute donuts to individuals experiencing homelessness and veterans at the VA hospital with two mobile canteen units.

The Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command will distribute donuts to individuals experiencing homelessness and veterans at the VA hospital with two mobile canteen units. Minneapolis, Minnesota — The Salvation Army of the Twin Cities will distribute donuts to first responders and veterans at the VA hospital.

Simultaneously, The Salvation Army will host its traditional community initiatives across the country to recognize veterans' bravery and commitment with select events, including:

Cincinnati, Ohio — The Salvation Army Northeast Kentucky Division will be delivering donuts to the VA hospital in Cincinnati.

The Salvation Army Northeast Kentucky Division will be delivering donuts to the VA hospital in Cincinnati. Knoxville, Tennessee — The Salvation Army Knoxville Area Command will be delivering donuts and spending time with veterans at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home.

The Salvation Army Knoxville Area Command will be delivering donuts and spending time with veterans at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans' Home. San Diego, California — The Salvation Army will host the third annual Donut Festival aboard the historic USS Midway Museum.

The Salvation Army will host the third annual Donut Festival aboard the historic USS Midway Museum. Washington, D.C. — The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command will host the National Donut Day World Donut Eating Championship.

National Donut Day traces its origins back to World War I. In 1917, a group of female Salvation Army officers and volunteers traveled to France to set up field bases near the front lines to support American troops. Working in makeshift huts, these women, known as the Donut Lassies, offered soldiers emotional and spiritual care, essential supplies, and freshly fried donuts. These simple treats quickly became a powerful symbol of comfort and joy.

When soldiers returned home, the Donut Lassies were widely credited with helping popularize the donut across the United States. In 1938, The Salvation Army in Chicago established National Donut Day to honor the Donut Lassies' service and to raise funds for those struggling during the Great Depression.

"The story of the Donut Lassies is one of extraordinary courage," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "The women who traveled to the front lines of a world war displayed compassion and bravery. On this 88th National Donut Day, we honor their remarkable legacy alongside the veterans who have served this nation, reminding ourselves to carry that same spirit of joyful service into every community we serve."

To join The Salvation Army in celebrating National Donut Day, to learn more facts, or to view the Donut Lassies' original recipe, click here.

About The Salvation Army

In 2025, The Salvation Army helped more than 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

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SOURCE The Salvation Army