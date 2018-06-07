Alexa PenaVega Announces Top Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in Each State

"Fishing and boating have been important parts of my life since childhood," said PenaVega. "Now that I'm a mom, I'm proud to help elevate the voices of other moms across the nation to announce this fantastic resource. We love taking our son fishing to relax and reconnect as a family." PenaVega rose to stardom in 2001 with her role as Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids," later starring on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" alongside her husband.

An active millennial parent, PenaVega knows firsthand how important it is for families of all kinds to have opportunities for safe, fun outdoor recreation. A Mom-Approved Place to Fish and Boat is driving-distance from urban areas and has ample family-friendly amenities such as play areas, easy parking and picnic facilities, as well as safe water and boat access. And of course, Mom-Approved Places are packed with plenty of fish to catch.

In addition to announcing the Top Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in each state, RBFF is launching a nationwide vote for the Top 10 Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in the country. Everyone is invited to cast their vote at TakeMeFishing.org now through Friday, June 29. Each vote is an entry to win a family fishing and boating trip to sunny Fort Myers, Fla. The Top 10, to be announced in July, will reign supreme on the national stage.

"It's not just dads taking the kids out fishing anymore," said Stephanie Vatalaro, Vice President of Communications at RBFF. "A recent Aquatic Resources Education Association and RBFF Report shows that kids today are more likely to go fishing with their moms. Alexa PenaVega is a prime example that now more than ever, women are shattering the 'bass' ceiling."

Families are invited to try out Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat near them June 2–10 during National Fishing and Boating Week, an event highlighting the important role recreational fishing and boating play in sustaining our country's natural resources. As part of National Fishing and Boating Week, states around the country will offer Free Fishing Days when anglers are allowed to fish on public bodies of water without needing to purchase a fishing license. For a calendar of Free Fishing Days, visit TakeMeFishing.org.

