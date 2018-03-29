Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience

"There is such a time-honored connection between live radio and sports, baseball in particular," said Tony Archibong, Vice President of Distribution and Business Development at TuneIn. "To have Alexa as the first voice service to offer our premium content, and to be able to provide our extensive portfolio of live sports, breaking news, and up-to-the-minute talk radio to Alexa customers, just in time for Opening Day, we could not be more excited."

All new customers will receive a free 7-day trial when they first enable TuneIn Live. When the free trial is complete, Amazon Prime members can become TuneIn Live subscribers for just $2.99 per month. Non-Amazon Prime members can subscribe for $3.99 per month.

"TuneIn Live brings a delightful experience to Alexa customers with the ability to stream live audio of virtually any sporting event or news broadcast throughout your home," said Rob Pulciani, Director, Amazon Alexa. "Just ask Alexa to open the TuneIn Live skill and play your favorite team's game – even synchronize playback across multiple Echo devices around the home so the whole family can hear as they move around the house."

Launching this new custom integration is a model of TuneIn's commitment to delivering the world's best listening experiences. Within the speaker category alone, TuneIn users have listened to over 1 billion hours of sports, news, and talk programming on the service in the past 12 months, making TuneIn one of the largest live audio streaming platforms on the market today. In addition to speakers, TuneIn is currently available on over 200 connected devices and streaming platforms in over 197 territories across the world.

Customers can manage their TuneIn Live subscription at any time using the Alexa mobile app or with the subscription manager on Amazon.com.

For more information on TuneIn Live, please visit www.tunein.com/live or just say "Alexa, open TuneIn Live."

About TuneIn

Bringing together a wide collection of live sports, music, news, and podcasts — including live, on-demand and original content — TuneIn lets people find what they love while helping them discover new things. TuneIn has grown to become one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn has over 120,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and more than 5.7 million on-demand programs stemming from every continent, and is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices. TuneIn Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, premium news, and commercial-free music stations. With venture funding from Comcast Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Causeway, General Catalyst Partners, Icon Ventures, and Marker LLC, TuneIn is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

