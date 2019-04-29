Alexa Skill Answers Key Mower Oil Questions, Assists With Oil Changes

MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide homeowners with DIY mower maintenance tips, Briggs & Stratton Corporation has launched an Alexa Skill that will allow homeowners to simply "Ask Alexa" for information about what type of oil and how much to use and to provide step-by-step instructions on how to perform an oil change on their walk-behind mower.

"Homeowners, especially millennials, are adopting voice technology at an extraordinarily rapid pace and it's a natural way for Briggs & Stratton to offer a solution to our mower owners," said Carissa Gingras, director of marketing, global support at Briggs & Stratton. "About eight million people visit our website and more than 400,000 people call our customer support line each year seeking information and questions about oil are the most frequent inquiries. So, launching our Briggs Engine Expert Skill with information about oil for walk mowers was a no-brainer."

The Skill features oil-finder capabilities that will tell you what type of oil and how much you should use in your walk mower based on a few simple questions. It will then send that information to your Alexa app so you have it handy when you want to purchase oil.

In addition, the Briggs Engine Expert Skill will walk you through the simple steps to do an oil change on a walk mower, made even easier with an oil extractor kit. Briggs & Stratton engineer Paul Leech calls oil the "lifeblood of the engine," noting that it's critical to change the oil each season (or after 50 hours of use) to ensure the oil coursing through your engine is clean and free of debris that harms the workings of the machine.

"Bringing Alexa into the garage or workshop is just another way homeowners can engage with Briggs & Stratton to get help," Gingras said. "We also have online chat, a phone answer-center and social media channels that all can provide assistance and answer questions."

Visit www.briggsandstratton.com/askalexa to test out the Skill and get help with your next mower oil change.

