"Alexa, Take Me to Vanguard Investor Choice": Vanguard Launches Voice-Activated Navigation to Proxy Voting in Collaboration with Amazon

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced a new integration with Amazon's Alexa, making it easier than ever for index fund investors to discover and enroll in Vanguard Investor Choice, the world's largest retail proxy voting choice program. Investors can now say "Alexa, take me to Vanguard Investor Choice" to explore the program and receive a direct link to enroll. The experience was creatively supported by Brand Innovation Lab, the creative arm of Amazon Ads.

About Vanguard Investor Choice

Vanguard Investor Choice, which launched in early 2023, empowers individual investors to make their voices heard on important shareholder matters at portfolio companies held in participating Vanguard funds. Vanguard research found that 83% of investors believe asset managers should consider their preferences in proxy voting, and 57% want to participate in voting programs themselves. The program is available to roughly 22 million investors across $3.61 trillion in eligible equity index fund assets.

Investor Choice simplifies investor participation by offering a selection of clear and distinct policy options that reflect a range of perspectives on corporate governance. Investors can make a policy election that will be applied for all their participating funds.

How It Works

When an investor says "Alexa, take me to Vanguard Investor Choice," Alexa guides them through an interactive overview of the program - what it is, how it works, and why it matters. On Echo Show devices, the experience includes branded visuals and an interactive walkthrough. On audio-only devices, investors receive an equivalent voice-guided experience.

At the end of the experience, investors can opt to receive a direct SMS link to the Vanguard Investor Choice enrollment page on their phone, making it easy to take the next step.

Vanguard Investor Choice to Expand to All U.S. Equity Index Funds by Year-End 2027

Today, Vanguard also announced that it is committed to making all U.S. equity index funds eligible for Vanguard Investor Choice by the end of 2027, expanding the program to $6.4 trillion in assets2. The continued expansion reflects Vanguard's commitment to giving every interested Vanguard index fund investor a voice in proxy voting.

It's Your Shares. It's Your Voice. It's Easy.

"Vanguard Investor Choice is grounded in the belief that shareholder participation is the heartbeat of a healthy corporate governance ecosystem," said John Galloway, Global Head of Investor Engagement at Vanguard. "Working with Amazon, we've created an interactive experience that makes it easier than ever for investors to discover Vanguard Investor Choice and take the first step toward enrollment. As we expand the program to all our equity index fund investors by 2027, we're excited for every investor to be able to use their voice to have a voice in proxy voting."

To explore Vanguard Investor Choice, say "Alexa, take me to Vanguard Investor Choice" on any Alexa-enabled device or visit the Vanguard Investor Choice webpage, for straightforward, one-click enrollment instructions for both Vanguard brokerage and third-party brokerage investors.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: to take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

1 As of December 31, 2025

2 As of December 31, 2025

SOURCE Vanguard