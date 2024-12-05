Alexander & Baldwin Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Dec 05, 2024, 16:05 ET

HONOLULU, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increased fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.225 (twenty-two and ½ cents) per share from $0.2225 (twenty-two and ¼ cents) per share in the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2024.

ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
Jordan Hino
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

