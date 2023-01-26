Alexander & Baldwin Announces Reporting Information for 2022 Dividend Distributions

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) today announced the allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common shares. The table below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the information on Form 1099-DIV.

Common Shares (CUSIP # 014491104)





















Ordinary Income in 2022



Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Non-Qualified

Qualified

3/17/2022

3/18/2022

4/5/2022

$ 0.190

$ 0.190

$ 0.190

$ ─

6/16/2022

6/17/2022

7/6/2022

$ 0.200

$ 0.200

$ 0.200

$ ─

9/16/2022

9/19/2022

10/5/2022

$ 0.220

$ 0.220

$ 0.220

$ ─

12/22/2022

12/23/2022

1/6/2023

$ 0.220

$ 0.220

$ 0.220

$ ─









Total



$ 0.830

$ 0.830

$ 0.830

$ ─



Shareholders of record should expect to receive IRS Form 1099-DIV ("1099-DIV") from Computershare, the Company's dividend paying agent. Shareholders of record will receive Forms 1099-DIV relating to the quarterly dividends paid or deemed paid in 2022. "Street name" shareholders should expect to receive their Forms 1099-DIV from their bank, brokerage firm, or other nominee. The amounts indicated on the 2022 Forms 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2022 federal income tax returns.

Investors are encouraged to seek legal and/or professional tax advice about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company for the 2022 tax year.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 152-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

A&B Investor Relations

(808) 525-8475

[email protected]

