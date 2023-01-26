Alexander & Baldwin Announces Reporting Information for 2022 Dividend Distributions

Jan 26, 2023, 17:05 ET
HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) today announced the allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common shares. The table below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the information on Form 1099-DIV.
Common Shares (CUSIP # 014491104)
|
Ordinary Income in 2022
|
Ex-Dividend
Date
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
|
Total
|
Non-Qualified
|
Qualified
|
3/17/2022
|
3/18/2022
|
4/5/2022
|
$ 0.190
|
$ 0.190
|
$ 0.190
|
$ ─
|
6/16/2022
|
6/17/2022
|
7/6/2022
|
$ 0.200
|
$ 0.200
|
$ 0.200
|
$ ─
|
9/16/2022
|
9/19/2022
|
10/5/2022
|
$ 0.220
|
$ 0.220
|
$ 0.220
|
$ ─
|
12/22/2022
|
12/23/2022
|
1/6/2023
|
$ 0.220
|
$ 0.220
|
$ 0.220
|
$ ─
|
Total
|
$ 0.830
|
$ 0.830
|
$ 0.830
|
$ ─
Shareholders of record should expect to receive IRS Form 1099-DIV ("1099-DIV") from Computershare, the Company's dividend paying agent. Shareholders of record will receive Forms 1099-DIV relating to the quarterly dividends paid or deemed paid in 2022. "Street name" shareholders should expect to receive their Forms 1099-DIV from their bank, brokerage firm, or other nominee. The amounts indicated on the 2022 Forms 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2022 federal income tax returns.
Investors are encouraged to seek legal and/or professional tax advice about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company for the 2022 tax year.
About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 152-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]
SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Share this article