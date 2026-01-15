Alexander & Baldwin Announces Reporting Information for 2025 Dividend Distributions

HONOLULU, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, today announced the allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions to its common shares. The table below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for information purposes only and should only be used to clarify the information on Form 1099-DIV.

Common Shares (CUSIP # 014491104)











Ordinary Income in 2025 Ex-Dividend

Date Record Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Total Non-

Qualified Qualified 3/14/2025 3/14/2025 4/7/2025 $0.225 $0.225 $0.225 $ ─ 6/13/2025 6/13/2025 7/9/2025 $0.225 $0.225 $0.225 $ ─ 9/12/2025 9/12/2025 10/7/2025 $0.225 $0.225 $0.225 $ ─ 12/19/2025 12/19/2025 1/8/2026 $0.350 $0.350 $0.350 $ ─



Total $1.025 $1.025 $1.025 $ ─

Shareholders of record should expect to receive IRS Form 1099-DIV ("Form 1099-DIV") from Computershare, the Company's dividend paying agent. Shareholders of record will receive Form 1099-DIV relating to the quarterly dividends paid or deemed paid in 2025. "Street name" shareholders should expect to receive their Form 1099-DIV from their bank, brokerage firm, or other nominee. The amounts indicated on the 2025 Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2025 federal income tax returns.

Investors are encouraged to seek legal and/or professional tax advice about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company for the 2025 tax year.

ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets, four office properties, and 146 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 156-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

Clayton Chun

(808) 525-6611

[email protected]

