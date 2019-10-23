Alexander & Baldwin Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

HONOLULU, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) will report results for the third quarter 2019 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a live webcast of its conference call with financial analysts and institutional investors on October 30, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast and call will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only" mode.

Company participants on the call will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Brown, chief financial officer.

Access to the webcast will be via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website at 4:05 p.m. ET on October 30, 2019.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai'i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai'i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

