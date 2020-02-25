Alexander & Baldwin First Quarter 2020 Dividend Authorized

HONOLULU, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) approved a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.19 (nineteen cents) per share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2020.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 75% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, 28,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

A&B Investor Relations

(808) 525-8475

investorrelations@abhi.com

