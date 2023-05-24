ALEXANDER & BALDWIN PROMOTES JEFF PAUKER TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

HONOLULU, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, announced the appointment of Jeff Pauker to executive vice president and chief investment officer.

Jeff Pauker, EVP & Chief Investment Officer
Since 2018, Pauker has led A&B's investments team, responsible for core and opportunistic real estate investments, property dispositions, and asset-level financings. In addition to his current leadership role, Pauker will assume oversight of the Company's strategic asset and portfolio planning and direct its capital markets activities. Pauker joined A&B in 2012 and most recently served as its senior vice president of investments.

"During Jeff's tenure with A&B, he has spearheaded some of the Company's largest and most complex investments and dispositions, many of which were critical to our successful transformation into a commercial real estate company exclusively focused on the Hawai'i market," said Lance Parker, president and chief operating officer.

Prior to A&B, Pauker was an attorney with the San Francisco office of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a global law firm, where he practiced transactional real estate law on behalf of developer and investment fund clients. Pauker also worked in management consulting and private equity for Monitor Group, now a division of Deloitte. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Law School. Pauker has served on numerous local professional and community boards, including the Hawai'i chapters of the Urban Land Institute, NAIOP, the Boys & Girls Club of Hawai'i (for which he currently serves as Vice Chair and Treasurer), and the Honolulu Theatre for Youth.  

"I am honored to have the opportunity to expand my role with the Company," said Pauker. "I look forward to collaborating closely with Lance and the entire A&B team to grow our thriving commercial real estate portfolio and create value for our stakeholders."

ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

