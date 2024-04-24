Alexander & Baldwin Second Quarter 2024 Dividend Authorized

HONOLULU, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based owner, operator and developer of high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, approved a second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.2225 (twenty-two and ¼ cents) per share. The dividend is payable on July 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

