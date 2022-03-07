Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

HONOLULU, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

There will be a live webcast of the Company's roundtable discussion on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time. Access to the webcast will be available via the following link: https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/alexander-baldwin-march-2022

A replay of the discussion will be available on the same URL starting twelve hours after the end of the live event. Additionally, investor material for the conference scheduled for March 7–9, 2022, may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 11 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 143 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

