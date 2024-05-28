Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference

HONOLULU, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based owner, operator and developer of high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, today announced that its management team will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference in New York. A&B will present an overview of its business and operations, followed by a question and answer session.

Alexander & Baldwin Presentation

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Event Link: Alexander & Baldwin Webcast

The webcast may be accessed at the above link. A replay of the webcast will also be made available. Investor Materials for the conference scheduled for June 3–6, 2024, may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

