Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2023 Annual Conference

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

HONOLULU, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) announced today that its management team will participate in investor meetings at Nareit's REITworld 2023 Annual Conference in Los Angeles, California. Investor material for the conference scheduled for November 14-16, 2023, may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

