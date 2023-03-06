Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

HONOLULU, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 4:20 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The live webcast may be accessed via the following link:

https://kvgo.com/citi/alexander-and-baldwin-march-2023

A replay of the discussion will be available on the same URL link starting twelve hours after the end of the live event. Additionally, investor material for the conference may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

