Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

HONOLULU, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, announced today that its management team will participate in the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference.

A&B will participate in a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available twelve hours after the end of the live event. Additionally, investor materials for the conference, scheduled for March 4–6, 2024, may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai'i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

A&B Investor Relations

(808) 525-8475

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.