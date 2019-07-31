Alexander Bues to Lead Business Development at Wellspring Capital

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellspring Capital Management LLC ("Wellspring"), a New York-based private equity firm, today announced that it has appointed Alexander G. Bues as Head of Business Development.

"We are very excited to have Alex on the Wellspring team," said William F. Dawson Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Wellspring. "Alex will play an integral role in our effort to develop and strengthen our investment banking and capital markets relationships. His deal sourcing, evaluation, and deep capital markets experience will be critical as we continue to deploy capital into high-quality businesses. We will also look to Alex to bring his valuable insights to the table on the market and our existing relationships as it relates to our current portfolio."

"I am delighted to be joining Wellspring, a leading private equity firm recognized for its thoughtful approach to investing and track record of generating attractive returns," Mr. Bues said. "I look forward to building upon Wellspring's existing relationships and developing new relationships with investment banks, capital providers, and other deal participants."

Mr. Bues brings an extensive background of origination and execution of middle-market private equity investments across the healthcare, consumer, industrial, and services sectors. Prior to joining Wellspring, Mr. Bues was Head of Business Development for Balance Point Capital, a private equity fund based in Westport, Connecticut. Before that, he was part of the investment team of New Capital Partners, where he sourced, evaluated, and executed investments in technology and tech-enabled services businesses. Mr. Bues began his career with Greenwich Associates, a strategy consulting firm focused on advising institutional asset managers on a variety of sales, marketing, and product opportunities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Denison University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

Wellspring is currently investing from the $1.45 billion Wellspring Capital Partners VI LP that was raised in 2018.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 20 years, Wellspring has invested in over 35 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring is able to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

