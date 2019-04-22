Alexander Dubose & Jefferson Welcomes Former Assistant US Attorney Colleen Garcia

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas appellate law firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP announced that former Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Garcia has joined the firm's Austin office.

"We are committed to bringing in top talent from around the country and Colleen is no exception," said LaDawn Nandrasy, Alexander Dubose & Jefferson managing partner. "Clients will find value in the experience she gained from working with the Department of Justice and other governmental bodies, and we are excited to have her as part of our team."

This will not be Ms. Garcia's first experience working with lawyers from Alexander Dubose & Jefferson. In 2013, she served as a law clerk for the firm's name partner, former Supreme Court of Texas Chief Justice Wallace B. Jefferson.

Ms. Garcia comes to Alexander Dubose & Jefferson from the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia. She also previously worked as a Department of Justice National Security Division Attorney Advisor.

Ms. Garcia graduated from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and served as Articles Editor of the Columbia Law Review. She earned a master's degree, with distinction, from the Naval Postgraduate School, and her bachelor's degree from the Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service.

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise in matters including pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including preserving error, issue identification, and trial briefing; and post-trial management of all aspects of the appeal. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. Its lawyers include a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, a former Chief Justice of the Austin Court of Appeals, a former Justice of the Houston (14th) Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 5th and 6th Circuits. The firm also has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com.

