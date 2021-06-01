Alexander James Rodriguez Performs his Song, 'California' to Senator Bob Archuleta

The 13-year-old, who created the hot new State of California anthem, proudly sang his ' California ' pop song to Senator Archuleta and guests of 100 veterans, and families of fallen heroes, members of the United States Armed Forces, including the U.S Navy, U.S Marines, U.S Air Force, U.S Army, and members of the U.S Coast Guard, as well as Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and Norwalk Mayor Jennifer Perez who were among the guests.

"I am still pinching myself. It was an incredible honor to perform to the Senator and guests," stated Rodriguez. "This song is so special to me. Not only did I write it to celebrate what California means to so many, but it was released to coincide with the Governors re-opening plans of the state, and our come back from the pandemic."

Inspired by his own hobbies of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and love of all things California, Alexander James Rodriguez released his single 'California' earlier in May. It was later followed by the songs visually stunning music video, which showcases some of the Golden State's most beautiful hot spots to visit, from Venice Beach to San Francisco. The teen has even added a fun clip to pay homage to a popular Hollywood blockbuster movie.

Alexander James Rodriguez, an 8th grader of Los Angeles Unified School District, is better known for his acting chops and voice over work. He turned to music during the height of the pandemic last year to stay busy. During that "downtime" Alexander recorded four songs, and his debut single, 'My Crew', earnt the SAG-AFTRA actor the 'Rising Star Award' at the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards in January.

The teen is hoping for his new song 'California', with its fresh pop vibe paired with his vibrant vocal, to be the new state anthem that will carry the State of California past the pandemic and come back positively blooming.

